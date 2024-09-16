San Francisco Giants celebrate Orlando Cepeda's life

The San Francisco Giants held a day of celebration at Oracle Park for baseball Hall of Famer Orlando Cepeda, who died earlier this year at the age of 86.

Cepeda was one of the oldest Hall of Famers following the death of baseball legend Willie Mays in June.

"He taught me so much about life," said Dusty Baker, a former Giants player and manager. "He was probably one of the smartest guys that I ever met – and he taught me about the spiritual part of life and also about the mental part of life."

Fans, friends, family, and teammates wore Cepedas' trademark white Panama hat as the Giants faced off against the Padres, resulting in a 4-3 loss.

Celebrating the life of Orlando Cepeda, the Baby Bull 🐂🧡🖤 pic.twitter.com/6Qkcj7xjy9 — SFGiants (@SFGiants) September 15, 2024

Mario Alioto, the Giants' senior advisor, said Cepeda loved to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, which commenced Sunday, and that the celebration was planned with his passion in mind.

"Music was a big part of who he was, just a wonderful, warm person; plus, he lived here, and he was always at the ballpark," Alioto said. "There was something deeper to him. We remember him for not what he did on the field. It was the way he treated people, and I think that's what makes him really special."

Cepeda, also known as The Baby Bull and Cha Cha, debuted with the Giants on April 15, 1965, and proved a difficult player for opposing pitchers. He batted two spots behind Mays.

He was named Rookie of the Year after a stellar season, during which he batted .312 with 25 homers, 96 RBIs, and 38 doubles. His season as a rookie was considered so strong that he finished ninth in the MVP voting.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

"We lost a true gentleman and legend," said Giants Chairman Greg Johnson in a news release the night Cepeda died. "Orlando was a great ambassador for the game throughout his playing career and beyond. He was one of the all-time great Giants and he will truly be missed. Our condolences go out to the Cepeda family for their tremendous loss and we extend our thoughts to Orlando's teammates, his friends, and to all those touched by his passing."

The Baby Bull was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1999 and was a 10-time All-Star in the eight years he played with the Giants. The Ponce, Puerto Rico native, was only the second player ever from PR to reach that status the year he garnered the award.

According to the Giants, Cepeda still holds the "SF-era (1958-present) single-season mark for the most RBI in a season with his 142 in 1961."

Upon leaving San Francisco, Cha Cha was named the National League MVP in 1967 as a member of the St. Louis Cardinals. That year, he "batted .325 with 37 doubles, 25 homers, and a league-best 111 RBI. Cepeda also earned his 11th and final All-Star nod that season as well."

To honor Cepeda, the Giants retired his No. 30 in 1999.

A statue of Cepeda is standing outside of Oracle Park, making him the fifth player in the franchise's history to be honored with a statue outside the ballpark.

According to his family and former team, Cepeda spent over thirty years as a Giants community ambassador and was an active Giants Community Fund Advisory Board member.

Additionally, he was invited to speak to at-risk children. He was a spokesman for the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation of America, Meals on Wheels San Francisco, Muttville, and the Curry Senior Center.

On Sunday, fans said they remember Cepeda for how he lived as much as how he played baseball: with flair.

"I got to meet him when I was in the police department around here (at the park), and he was always just a great guy," said Tony Ribera of San Francisco.

On Tuesday, The Baby Bull would have turned 87-years-old.