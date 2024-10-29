Warriors coach Kerr apologizes to Giants fans for Dodgers fandom

Steve Kerr won’t hide his love of the Los Angeles Dodgers, much to the chagrin of Bay Area sports fans.

Kerr, who grew up rooting for the Dodgers, currently is enjoying his team’s impressive World Series run.

“I may be,” Kerr said Monday on KNBR’s “Tolbert & Copes.” “We don’t have to talk about that [laughs]. I feel like a lot of people are just trying to get me in trouble around my fellow Bay Area fans for my Dodger fandom.”

STEVE KERR: "People are just trying to get me in trouble around my fellow Bay Area fans for my Dodgers fandom... I just want to apologize to all the Giants fans. It is what it is." - (via Tolbert & Copes)



Kerr spent a good portion of his childhood in Southern California, and those formative years going to Dodgers games made him into a lifelong fan.

“You can’t help it when you go to games as a kid with your dad, your brother, and you sit in the bleachers for 10-straight, 15-straight years every summer,” Kerr told Tom Tolbert and Adam Copeland. “You can’t break up with that. It’s just in your blood. I just want to apologize to all the Giants fans. It is what it is.”

The Giants-Dodgers rivalry is one of the most heated in MLB, stretching back to when both teams resided in New York. Los Angeles has been on an incredible run of postseason excellence over the past decade and appears poised to win its second World Series title in the last five seasons.

Meanwhile, San Francisco fans hope franchise icon Buster Posey can return the team to prominence after taking over as president of baseball operations.

Given Kerr’s incredible run of success with the Warriors and his recent Olympic triumph with Team USA, Bay Area fans won’t judge him too harshly for backing the white and blue.

