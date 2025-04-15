Umpire trolled by LASIK company for atrocious call in Giants game

For all of the talk about the ABS system making its way to MLB games, the Giants certainly benefited from its absence in their 10-4 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday at Citizens Bank Park.

Home plate umpire Tony Randazzo fell victim to Giants catcher Patrick Bailey's elite framing skills in the bottom of the seventh inning, calling Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto out on strikes with runners on first and second and Philadelphia trailing 8-4. Unfortunately for the Phillies, Erik Miller's slider was almost in the other batter's box and should have been called ball four.

The Giants will take it 😅 pic.twitter.com/LTFckySxBR — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) April 15, 2025

Mistakes happen, but LASIK.com took the opportunity to question Randazzo's eyesight with a comical advertisement aimed at MLB umpires on X, formerly known as Twitter, after the call.

Better Vision. Better Calls.



Still offering all MLB umps free LASIK.



Our Philly locations will be ready after the game. 😑pic.twitter.com/7zMVPreOjp — LASIK.com (@LASIKdotcom) April 15, 2025

Only time will tell if Randazzo takes the company up on its offer. But the Giants and Miller certainly weren't complaining after improving to 12-4 on the 2025 MLB season following the questionable call in a big spot on Monday.

Download and follow the Giants Talk Podcast