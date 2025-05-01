Tyler Fitzgerald

Giants place Fitzgerald on IL with rib fracture, recall Wisely

By Tristi Rodriguez

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Giants received unfortunate injury news just before attempting a much-needed series win against the Colorado Rockies.

Tyler Fitzgerald was placed on the 10-day IL with a left rib fracture, the team announced Thursday afternoon. Brett Wisely was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento.

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Fitzgerald missed the final two of three games against the Texas Rangers last weekend as he dealt with a chest contusion. He returned to the lineup in San Francisco's previous two games against the Padres on Tuesday and Wednesday, in which the Giants got swept in San Diego.

The 27-year-old went 1-for-5 in the two-game set against the Padres, but he is slashing .284/.341/.432 with two home runs and seven RBI through 25 games this season.

In 27 games with the River Cats this season, Wisely is batting .235 with a .756 OPS and five home runs.

Download and follow the Giants Talk Podcast

San Francisco Giants

Willy Adames 19 hours ago

Monster game from red-hot Adames fuels Giants' win vs. Rockies

Kyle Harrison 17 hours ago

Giants recall Kyle Harrison from Triple-A, designate Lou Trivino for assignment

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news with the Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This article tagged under:

Tyler FitzgeraldGiants Injury UpdateBrett Wisely
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us