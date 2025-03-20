From food items to ballpark improvements, the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday showed off what's new at Oracle Park this baseball season.

This season marks the Giants' 25th year at the waterfront ballpark.

"One of our goals is the very freshness that we felt in April 2000 we also feel again here 25 years later with our ballpark," Giants President and CEO Larry Baer said.

