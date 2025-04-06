Willy Adames

Watch Adames hilariously troll Rodríguez after another epic play

By Taylor Wirth

NBC Universal, Inc.

The rivalry between Willy Adames and Julio Rodríguez was one of the best highlights in this weekend's Giants vs. Seattle Mariners series at Oracle Park.

It started Friday in San Francisco's 10-9 walk-off win over Seattle, when a leaping Adames robbed his good friend, Rodríguez, of a hit in the fifth inning, which left the Mariners slugger stunned.

Rodríguez got his revenge in the Giants' 4-1 win over Seattle on Saturday, throwing out Adames at second base after the Giants shortstop attempted to stretch a single into a double.

The rivalry continued in the series finale on Sunday, when Adames, ranging far to his left at shortstop, again robbed Rodríguez of a hit on a ground ball up the middle. Rodríguez, again, was not happy.

While both stars made impressive plays against one another, it was Adames and the Giants who had the upper-hand against Rodríguez and the Mariners this weekend.


