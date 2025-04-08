How Giants came up with new City Connect jersey concept

SAN FRANCISCO -- From the moment the Giants arrive at the ballpark, there's a focus on music.

The starting pitcher chooses the clubhouse soundtrack before games, and there's a DJ booth set up for batting practice. Just about every player puts serious thought into choosing the right walk-up or entrance song before every season, and after every win, the same victory playlist blasts through the clubhouse.

Music is everywhere at Oracle Park, and this season, it will be represented on the jerseys.

The Giants unveiled their second City Connect jerseys Tuesday morning, and the theme is music. The jerseys, which will be worn for every Tuesday night home game, are black, purple and orange, with customized sound waves on each one.

"We were really looking for a uniform that could bring together the city of San Francisco's past and present, and honestly looking into the future," chief marketing officer Rachel Heit told NBC Sports Bay Area. "Music is one of those unifying things across generations and the city of San Francisco has such a rich musical history, if you think of Metallica, Santana, all the way through to E-40 and the hip hop of today. Once we thought that would be a unifying theme, we looked across the city at Fillmore posters, Outside Lands, things like that.

"When we were inspired by the color purple, we were thinking about Outside Lands, but we would never launch a new color if it didn't tie into our history."

City Connect 2025: The Remix - A uniform layered with movement, rhythm, and reinvention pic.twitter.com/ZkvLGou7ht — SFGiants (@SFGiants) April 8, 2025

To make that connection, the Giants went back more than 100 years to a plaid beige and purple jersey that the New York Giants once wore to establish a connection to New York University, which uses purple as its primary color.

The previous City Connects featured a bright orange, but on Tuesdays this season, there will be purple everywhere at Oracle Park. Willy Adames wears a purple glove every night, but he also bought customized purple belts for all of his teammates to match the City Connects. The new lighting system has the ability to feature purple during the light shows on Tuesday nights.

The jerseys are certainly a different look for the Giants, and every single one is actually different. There are sound waves incorporated in the design, and because of the way they were sewn, every Giant will technically have a slightly different look from teammates.

"Each uniform is slightly unique and different depending on where the fabric is cut," Heit said.

The Giants unveiled their original City Connect jerseys in 2021, and two years later started working on this version. The design process started so early that Brandon Crawford was among the players who saw early versions, along with Logan Webb and LaMonte Wade Jr. Webb later joined other Giants employees on a call with Nike. The Giants originally had three designs and zeroed in on the one that will debut Tuesday night, and over the last couple of years, plenty of small details were added.

A new look for a city that never stays still pic.twitter.com/s8sfLtoR3e — SFGiants (@SFGiants) April 8, 2025

The patch on the jersey is meant to be a psychedelic version of the four-finger glove beyond the left field wall at Oracle Park. A strip on the jerseys is supposed to represent concert posters, and the caps include a lining with icons representing nine different genres of music, from country to hyphy.

The original City Connects sold moderately well, and the Giants expect the new ones to be very popular in the team store. After years of planning, part of that may now be up to the players.

The previous version was widely criticized when it debuted, but over time, City Connect Tuesdays came to represent winning. The Giants went 30-16 in the creamsicle jersey and outscored opponents by 46 runs in those 46 games.

A large part of that success came because Webb somehow pitched an inordinate number of Tuesday night home games. He was originally supposed to pitch the first game in the new jerseys, but the Giants altered their rotation last week. It'll now be Landen Roupp, but Webb said he's looking forward to pitching in these jerseys for the first time.

"I do think they're awesome," he said. "When they got leaked I was reading some comments that said (people) didn't like them, which is funny, but I think once people see us all together and see us on the field, I think they're going to really like them. I like it a lot more than our last one."

