What excites Walker most about new Giants teammate Adames

Willy Adames has yet to take the field for the Giants, but that isn't stopping the star shortstop from making an early impression on his new teammates.

San Francisco closer Ryan Walker revealed his excitment to have Adames in the Orange and Black, detailing his first encounter with his new shortstop during an interview on KNBR's "Murph & Markus" show.

"I met him a couple weeks ago actually, he came into the facility. Awesome guy. Really nice guy," Walker told Brian Murphy and Markus Boucher. "Anything hit to that left side of the infield, you don't even have to think about. You know it's taken care of. Also, another guy who's going to hit 30 homers. He's got it all, so it's going to be another great addition to scoring more runs and playing awesome defense."

Adames' seven-year, $182 million contract (the largest deal in Giants franchise history) headlined San Francisco's offseason, supplying the team with a bonadife middle-of-the-order bat and delivering much needed pop to the lineup.

Adames hit 32 homers and drove in 112 runs for the Milwaukee Brewers last season, his second campaign in the last three years with 30-plus long balls.

On top of the boost Adames gives the Giants' lineup, the 29-year-old veteran's defensive prowess provides San Francisco with a stout left side of its infield alongside five-time Gold Glove winner Matt Chapman.

Between the added run support and defensive reliability, it's clear Adames' addition is one that excites Walker and the rest of the Giants' pitching staff as the team seeks to rebound with a stronger season in 2025.

Download and follow the Giants Talk Podcast