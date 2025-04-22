Wilmer Flores

Flores joins elite Giants company as hot start continues

By Tristi Rodriguez

NBC Universal, Inc.

Wilmer Flores continued his hot start to the 2025 MLB season Monday night, and he joined some elite Giants company along the way.

With his seventh homer of the season in San Francisco's 5-2 win over the Milwaukee Brewers at Oracle Park, Flores joined an elite list of company as the only Giants players to record at least seven home runs and at least 24 RBI within the first 23 games (h/t Sarah Langs).

Flores joins Moises Alou (2006), Matt Williams (1995), Barry Bonds (1993), Willie Mays (1964), Willie McCovey (1960), Bill Terry (1932) and George Kelly (1921). Talk about good company.

Flores' seventh home run, which is fifth-best in MLB, came at a clutch time for the Giants on Monday, as his solo bomb gave San Francisco a 3-2 lead that ultimately helped the Giants secure a big win and improve to 15-8 on the season.

Flores finished the game 2-for-3 with a walk. He now is batting .220 with a .749 OPS so far in 2025.

Through 71 games last season, Flores hit just four home runs.

He's now not only nearly doubled that number just 23 games into the season, but he's making Giants history as his hot start continues.

