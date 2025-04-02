BOX SCORE

HOUSTON -- When Hunter Greene started buzzing through the Giants on Opening Day, it was easy to wonder if that spring training record had been a mirage. They didn't face many marquee pitchers in Arizona, or in their return to Oracle Park for a two-game exhibition series against the Detroit Tigers.

But the Giants found a way to win that game by knocking Greene out early and attacking the bullpen, and on Wednesday, they handed Framber Valdez -- one of the game's best left-handers -- what likely will be one of his worst pitching lines of the season. They did it with the kind of righty-heavy lineup that Bruce Bochy lovingly called a "bomb squad," clinching a 5-1 road trip to start their season.

Wilmer Flores hit an early bomb and Heliot Ramos kept his hot start going as the Giants held on for a 6-3 win over Valdez and the Astros. As Houston threatened to creep back, LaMonte Wade Jr. came off the bench and hit a pinch-hit homer, ending an 0-for-16 skid to start the year.

The sweep was their first against the Astros since 2012. A year ago, the Giants swept just one road series and finished 38-43 away from Oracle Park.

Loving Extras

Ramos' improvement against right-handers is one of the stories of the young season thus far, but the plan always was for him to lead off against lefties, and he had a huge hit off Valdez on Wednesday. With two on in the second, he broke the game open with a double into the gap in left-center. Mike Yastrzemski and Tyler Fitzgerald were running on the pitch and scored easily.

Ramos tied Felipe Alou's franchise record by recording an extra-base hit in each of his first six games of the season. He's slugging .731 and will head home with a 1.000 OPS, three homers, three doubles and seven RBI.

Flo Show

Six games into the season, Flores has tied his 2024 total for homers. The Giants always figured he would easily surpass the four he hit in an injury-marred season, but nobody could have predicted Flores doing it on the first trip. He's the first Giant since Barry Bonds in 2002 to hit at least four homers over the first six games of a season; Bonds had five that year, and the franchise record is six by Willie Mays in 1964.

The Giants want Flores to be their everyday DH, and they're going to great lengths to make that happen. With Jerar Encarnacion sidelined and a lefty on the mound, they started Casey Schmitt at first base for the first time. Schmitt misplayed a liner in the fifth that was initially ruled an error but then changed to a two-run single.

First Time Out

It has been an odd couple of weeks for Landen Roupp. He won the fifth starter job, but because of the schedule, the Giants needed to send him back to Arizona to keep his pitch count up while he waited for his debut. Roupp flew out of Cincinnati after enjoying the Opening Day festivities, pitched in a minor league game in Scottsdale, and then threw a bullpen session at Tyler Beede's house in Houston to stay sharp.

Early on Wednesday, it looked like all of that maneuvering had paid off. Roupp struck out the side in his first inning and finished with eight, but he also walked four. All of the long at-bats led to him being pulled in the fifth, when he walked a pair around a pop-up that landed between three Giants. The Astros would score twice, and Roupp finished with three earned runs in four-plus innings.

The Giants always had Hayden Birdsong lined up for this series and he made his first relief appearance in the big leagues.

Birdsong, who got the lead to Tyler Rogers in the eighth, gave up two hits, walked one and struck out a pair in two shutout innings while leaning heavily on a fastball that topped out at 98.5 mph.

