Montreal Canadiens Lead 2023 NHL Salary Cap Space Per Team

Besides the regular season schedule, other NHL fixtures on the way include the 2023 All-Star Game, which will take place on Feb. 4, and the 2023 NHL Trade Deadline, which is set for March 3.
With the trade deadline coming up, teams are doing everything they can to build up their teams in the pursuit of the Stanley Cup. At the same time, teams are contemplating one of the most crucial factors of the deadline – money. Who will they be able to bring on? Can they afford them?
Let’s take a look at the salary caps for NHL teams this season before any big changes happen:
What is the NHL salary cap maximum for the 2022-23 season?
The NHL salary cap maximum for the 2022-23 season is $82.5 million.
This maximum figure increased by $1 million from the previous season, which is the first rise for the league in three years.
What is the NHL salary cap minimum for the 2022-23 season?
The NHL salary cap minimum for the 2022-23 season is $60.2 million.
What is each team’s projected salary cap hit for 2023?
Here is each NHL team’s projected cap hit, according to Puck Pedia:
Atlantic Division
- Boston Bruins: $83,086,864
- Buffalo Sabres: $65,584,643
- Detroit Red Wings: $78,766,651
- Florida Panthers: $87,992,298
- Montreal Canadiens: $93,229,743
- Ottawa Senators: $80,093,886
- Tampa Bay Lightning: $89,878,585
- Toronto Maple Leafs: $88,923,519
Metropolitan Division
- Carolina Hurricanes: $86,033,534
- Columbus Blue Jackets: $85,278,415
- New Jersey Devils: $83,862,332
- New York Islanders: $80,500,801
- New York Rangers: $80,883,157
- Philadelphia Flyers: $85,897,780
- Pittsburgh Penguins: $83,596,991
- Washington Capitals: $92,582,238
Central Division
- Arizona Coyotes: $63,722,438
- Chicago Blackhawks: $76,594,375
- Colorado Avalanche: $83,641,687
- Dallas Stars: $82,210,496
- Minnesota Wild: $78,655,423
- Nashville Predators: $81,065,776
- St. Louis Blues: $84,381,207
- Winnipeg Jets: $81,628,506
Pacific Division
- Anaheim Ducks: $69,031,018
- Calgary Flames: $81,975,068
- Edmonton Oilers: $91,949,965
- Los Angeles Kings: $81,191,723
- San Jose Sharks: $82,524,212
- Seattle Kraken: $81,335,383
- Vancouver Canucks: $87,844,710
- Vegas Golden Knights: $96,724,212
What is a salary cap?
The NHL salary cap is the total amount of money that NHL teams are allowed to pay their players.
These terms are contained within the NHL Collective Bargaining Agreement.
Why is a salary cap important?
The idea behind a salary cap is significant because it prevents teams in larger markets with more money from signing all of the top players and putting smaller-market franchises at a disadvantage.
Does a team’s salary cap change every year?
Yes, a team’s salary cap fluctuates from year to year. Each cap hit number is calculated from the percentage of the particular NHL team’s revenue from the previous season.