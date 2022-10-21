NASCAR at Homestead-Miami schedule, how to watch, stream, odds originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Another spot in the Championship 4 is on the line this weekend when the NASCAR Cup Series heads to Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Joey Logano locked up the first spot in the finale with his victory in Las Vegas last week, leaving seven playoff drivers left to fight for the final three bids.

With only two races left in the Round of 8, pressure is at its highest for the remaining contenders. The only way to guarantee your spot in the Championship 4 is to win one of the next two races.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead:

NASCAR Homestead-Miami entry list

There are 36 drivers on the entry list for Homestead. Since up to 40 cars can qualify for a race, all 36 teams will race on Sunday.

23XI Racing will have two substitute drivers this weekend – Ty Gibbs in the No. 23 for Kurt Busch (concussion) and John Hunter Nemechek in the No. 45 for Bubba Wallace, who was suspended after intentionally wrecking Kyle Larson last week. Alex Bowman will miss his fourth straight race after suffering a concussion, with Noah Gragson filling in again.

Here's the full list of participants:

Cup entry list for Homestead: pic.twitter.com/9fxwTlEejB — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) October 17, 2022

What is the NASCAR Homestead race schedule?

The 36-car field will be split into two groups, and each group will get 15 minutes of practice on Saturday, Oct. 22, beginning at 10:05 a.m. ET.

Two-round qualifying starts right after practice, around 10:50 a.m. ET. Each car will make a single lap, with the five fastest drivers in each group advancing to the final round. In the final round, the 10 drivers make a single lap and the pole is awarded to the fastest driver.

The Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead begins at 2:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 23.

What is the NASCAR TV schedule this weekend?

Saturday, Oct. 22 (streaming only)

Sunday, Oct. 23 (NBC and streaming)

NASCAR playoff standings 2022

There are just eight drivers left fighting for the 2022 championship, and four more will be eliminated after the upcoming races at Homestead and Martinsville. The four lowest drivers in points will be eliminated, but a win at either track means an automatic ticket to the Championship 4, regardless of points.

Logano, by virtue of his win at Las Vegas, is already locked into the final round. That leaves seven drivers competing for the final three spots.

Here’s a look at the playoff standings before the second of three races in the Round of 8:

Joey Logano, clinched Ross Chastain, +18 points from 5th Chase Elliott, +17 points from 5th Denny Hamlin, +6 points from 5th William Byron, -6 points from 4th Chase Briscoe, -9 points from 4th Ryan Blaney, -11 points from 4th Christopher Bell, -23 points from 4th

Which drivers have won at Homestead-Miami?

Six of the 36 drivers racing Sunday have won at Homestead: Logano, Hamlin, Byron, Kevin Harvick, Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Busch.

Hamlin leads all active drivers in Homestead wins (3), while Busch has two. Harvick (2014), Truex (2017), Logano (2018), and Byron (2021) have one victory apiece.

Who is favored to win NASCAR this weekend?

Homestead hosted the final race of the NASCAR Cup Series season from 2002 through 2019. That means the best drivers typically run well, whereas the longshots rarely find victory lane at the 1.5-mile traditional oval.

Tyler Reddick has a 3.0 average finish at Homestead, albeit in just two starts (finishes of second and fourth). Among drivers with more experience in South Beach, Harvick (7.3 average finish in 21 starts), Elliott (9.0 in six starts), Truex (9.9 in 17 starts) and Hamlin (10.0 in 17 starts) each have a top-10 average finish.

Byron won the last race at Homestead in February of 2021, as the series hasn’t visited Miami in nearly 20 months.

Here are some of the odds to win at Homestead before practice and qualifying, courtesy of our betting partner, PointsBet:

Tyler Reddick, +725

Denny Hamlin, +775

Kyle Larson, +900

Joey Logano, +1000

Ryan Blaney, +1000

Ross Chastain, +1000

Chase Elliott, +1200

Christopher Bell, +1200

Martin Truex Jr., +1200

William Byron, +1300

Kyle Busch, +1300

Kevin Harvick, +1800

Chase Briscoe, +3000

Noah Gragson, +3000

Daniel Suarez, +3500

Austin Cindric, +4000

Erik Jones, +6000

