NASCAR

NASCAR Power Rankings: Tyler Reddick Grabs Second Win at Indianapolis

With four weeks to go before the playoffs, the race is heating up

NASCAR Power Rankings: Tyler Reddick grabs second win at Indy originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

A trip to Indianapolis Motor Speedway – the racing capital of the world – never disappoints.

Sunday’s Cup Series race was chaotic at times, with three cautions in the final stage and a controversial overtime restart. But it ended with Tyler Reddick in victory lane for the second straight road course race.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Looking ahead, the series heads to Michigan Raceway next week for its annual trip to the Irish Hills.

So, who is the driver to beat after 22 races? Here’s our power rankings with just four races to go before the playoffs:

1. Chase Elliott

Sports

Giants

Giants Observations: Carlos Rodon Strikes Out 10 in 4-0 Win Over Cubs

Bill Russell

Bay Area Sports Community Remembers NBA Legend Bill Russell

Last week: 1

Elliott’s streak of five straight top-two finishes ended when he was spun from second place in the final laps. He still recovered to finish 16th and extended his points lead to 125 over Ryan Blaney. The maximum amount of points you can score in a race is 60, so Elliott has cleared the field by over two full races.

https://twitter.com/hashtag/NASCAR?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NASCAR pic.twitter.com/6CRHhshQFF

— NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC)
https://twitter.com/hashtag/NASCAR?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NASCAR #Verizon200 pic.twitter.com/U0t2CBd4cM

— Steve Luvender (@steveluvender)
https://twitter.com/hashtag/NASCAR?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NASCAR

ðº : @nbc pic.twitter.com/AhgmlenNzJ

— NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC)
https://twitter.com/hashtag/NASCAR?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NASCAR #TheBrickyard@TylerReddick | @RCRracing pic.twitter.com/QhWEQkk9HE

— Indianapolis Motor Speedway (@IMS)

First four out: William Byron, Kevin Harvick, Daniel Suarez, Alex Bowman

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

NASCAR
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts LX News Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us