NASCAR

NASCAR returns to Sonoma Raceway for Toyota/Save Mart 350

By Stephen Ellison

NBC Universal, Inc.

NASCAR returns to wine country this weekend with the Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway.

The annual event on one of the most challenging road courses in the NASCAR Cup Series starts at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, but there are plenty of pre-race activities leading up to the green flag.

On Friday, the General Tire 200 featuring NASCAR's up and coming stars in the ARCA Menards Series West starts at 3:30 p.m. Then on Saturday, the NASCAR Xfinity Series runs the DoorDash 250 starting at 5 p.m.

Before Sunday's big race, there will be a concert featuring DJ Diesel, aka Shaquille O'Neal, and an air show.

Defending Toyota/Save Mart 350 champion Daniel Suarez and Elk Grove native Kyle Larson will be among the NASCAR Cup Series drivers making pre-race appearances Saturday and Sunday.

Tickets and more event details can be found on the Sonoma Raceway website.

This article tagged under:

NASCARsonoma raceway
