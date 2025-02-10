Warriors to host NBA All-Star weekend at Chase Center in San Francisco

Basketball fans across the globe will zero in on San Francisco this weekend as the 2025 NBA All-Star Game spectacle comes to the Golden State Warriors' home court at Chase Center.

Officials say the weekend festivities are expected to have an economic impact of up to $350 million in San Francisco, with about 100,000 people expected to attend some or all of the spectacle.

Ginger Conejero Saab has more in the video above.