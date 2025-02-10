NBA All Star Weekend

Warriors to host NBA All-Star weekend at Chase Center in San Francisco

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Basketball fans across the globe will zero in on San Francisco this weekend as the 2025 NBA All-Star Game spectacle comes to the Golden State Warriors' home court at Chase Center.

Officials say the weekend festivities are expected to have an economic impact of up to $350 million in San Francisco, with about 100,000 people expected to attend some or all of the spectacle.

