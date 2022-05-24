All-NBA Team

NBA Announces 2021-22 All-NBA Teams, Headlined by Giannis Antetokounmpo

NBA award season continued on Tuesday as 15 players were named for the 2021-22 All-NBA teams

By Charlotte Edmonds

The All-NBA teams have arrived with a mix of familiar and fresh faces. 

Headlining the All-NBA First Team is Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks, who earned a unanimous 100 votes for the fourth straight year. He’s joined by Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks), Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets), Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns) and Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics). 

While Doncic and Jokic are making their third appearance on the first team, this marks the debut for Booker and Tatum. 

At 27, Jokic and Antetokounmpo are the oldest of the group, marking the first time since the 1954-55 season that all five players are 27 or under.

The All-NBA Second Team consists of Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers), Ja Morant (Memphis Grizzlies), Kevin Durant (Brooklyn Nets), Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors) and DeMar DeRozan (Chicago Bulls). 

While Embiid -- the NBA's leading scorer this past regular season -- earned 24 more points and eight more First-Team votes than Tatum, he trailed Jokic for the lone center spot on the first team.

Rounding out the third team are Karl-Anthony Towns (Minnesota Timberwolves), LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers), Chris Paul (Phoenix Suns), Trae Young (Atlanta Hawks) and Pascal Siakam (Toronto Raptors). 

This is the first appearance for Young and Morant on the All-NBA Teams.

