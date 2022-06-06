NBA Finals History Shows Game 3 Critical to Warriors, Celtics' Title Chances

Finals history shows Game 3 critical to Dubs winning series originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea
The Warriors won an important Game 2 at home before heading to TD Garden, but their biggest game lies ahead.
With the series now tied at 1-1, it is the 40th time that teams split the first two games of the NBA Finals. And in the last 39 instances, the team that wins Game 3 has won the championship 82.1 percent of the time (32-7).
Of course, the Warriors are known to break the mold, set new records and not limit themselves to what history has written.
But that’s not to say it won’t be difficult.
Sports
Golden State lost Game 1 at home but bounced back for Game 2 in a blowout win over the Celtics Sunday night.
The Warriors will now need to get a win in front of an electric, high-intensity crowd in Boston.
RELATED: JP one-ups Steph in fun competition thanks to half-court shot
If the momentum sticks with the Warriors through Wednesday and they can pull out a Game 3 win, history will be on their side for the rest of the series.