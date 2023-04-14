NBA Playoff Schedule: How to Watch First-Round Games

NBA playoff schedule: How to watch the first round originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
It's finally time for playoff basketball.
A thrilling 2023 NBA Play-In Tournament wrapped up with the Miami Heat beating the Chicago Bulls for the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference and the Minnesota Timberwolves taking down the Oklahoma City Thunder to claim the final playoff spot in the West.
The Heat and Timberwolves' reward for making it out of the play-in? A date with the top team in their respective conferences.
With the bracket set, here's what to know about the first round of the playoffs.
When do the 2023 NBA playoffs start?
The playoffs begin on Saturday, April 15.
How do the NBA playoffs work?
All playoff series are best of seven with the higher seed holding home-court advantage. The higher seed hosts Games 1, 2, 5 and 7, while the lower seed gets Games 3, 4 and 6.
There is no reseeding in the NBA playoffs. So the winner of the 1-8 matchup meets the winner of the 4-5 series in the second round, while the winner of the 2-7 matchup meets the winner of the 3-6 series.
What are the 2023 NBA playoff matchups?
East
No. 1 Milwaukee Bucks vs. No. 8 Miami Heat
No. 2 Boston Celtics vs. No. 7 Atlanta Hawks
No. 3 Philadelphia 76ers vs. No. 6 Brooklyn Nets
No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers vs. No. 5 New York Knicks
West
No. 1 Denver Nuggets vs. No. 8 Minnesota Timberwolves
No. 2 Memphis Grizzlies vs. No. 7 Los Angeles Lakers
No. 3 Sacramento Kings vs. No. 6 Golden State Warriors
No. 4 Phoenix Suns vs. No. 5 Los Angeles Clippers
What is the schedule for the first round of the 2023 NBA playoffs?
Here are the updated schedules for each first-round series (all times Eastern, * = if necessary):
No. 1 Milwaukee Bucks vs. No. 8 Miami Heat
Game 1: Heat at Bucks, April 16, 5:30 p.m., TNT
Game 2: Heat at Bucks, April 19, 9 p.m., NBA TV
Game 3: Bucks at Heat, April 22, 7:30 p.m., ESPN
Game 4: Bucks at Heat, 4/24, TBD, TBD
*Game 5: Heat at Bucks, 4/26, TBD, TBD
*Game 6: Bucks at Heat, 4/28, TBD, TBD
*Game 7: Heat at Bucks, 4/30, TBD, TBD
No. 2 Boston Celtics vs. No. 7 Atlanta Hawks
Game 1: Hawks at Celtics, 4/15, 3:30 p.m., ESPN
Game 2: Hawks at Celtics, 4/18, 7 p.m., NBA TV
Game 3: Celtics at Hawks, 4/21, 7 p.m., ESPN
Game 4: Celtics at Hawks, 4/23, 7 p.m., TNT
*Game 5: Hawks at Celtics, 4/25, TBD, TBD
*Game 6: Celtics at Hawks, 4/27, TBD, TBD
*Game 7: Hawks at Celtics, 4/29, TBD, TBD
No. 3 Philadelphia 76ers vs. No. 6 Brooklyn Nets
Game 1: Nets at Sixers, 4/15, 1 p.m., ESPN
Game 2: Nets at Sixers, 4/17, 7:30 p.m., TNT
Game 3: Sixers at Nets, 4/20, 7:30 p.m., TNT
Game 4: Sixers at Nets, 4/22, 1 p.m., TNT
*Game 5: Nets at Sixers, 4/24, TBD, TBD
*Game 6: Sixers at Nets, 4/27, TBD, TBD
*Game 7: Nets at Sixers, 4/29, TBD, TBD
No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers vs. No. 5 New York Knicks
Game 1: Knicks at Cavaliers, 4/15, 6 p.m., ESPN
Game 2: Knicks at Cavaliers, 4/18, 7:30 p.m., TNT
Game 3: Cavaliers at Knicks, 4/21, 8:30 p.m., ABC
Game 4: Cavaliers at Knicks, 4/23, 1 p.m., ABC
*Game 5: Knicks at Cavaliers, 4/26, TBD, TBD
*Game 6: Cavaliers at Knicks, 4/28, TBD, TBD
*Game 7: Knicks at Cavaliers, 4/30, TBD, TBD
No. 1 Denver Nuggets vs. No. 8 Minnesota Timberwolves
Game 1: Timberwolves at Nuggets, 4/16, 10:30 p.m, TNT
Game 2: Timberwolves at Nuggets, 4/19, 10 p.m., TNT
Game 3: Nuggets at Timberwolves, 4/21, 9:30 p.m., ESPN
Game 4: Nuggets at Timberwolves, 4/23, 9:30 p.m., TNT,
*Game 5: Timberwolves at Nuggets, 4/25, TBD, TBD
*Game 6: Nuggets at Timberwolves, 4/27, TBD, TBD
*Game 7: Timberwolves at Nuggets, 4/29, TBD, TNT
No. 2 Memphis Grizzlies vs. No. 7 Los Angeles Lakers
Game 1: Lakers at Grizzlies, 4/16, 3 p.m., ABC
Game 2: Lakers at Grizzlies, 4/19, 7:30 p.m., TNT
Game 3: Grizzlies at Lakers, 4/22, 10 p.m., ESPN
Game 4: Grizzlies at Lakers, 4/24, TBD, TBD
*Game 5: Lakers at Grizzlies, 4/26, TBD, TBD
*Game 6: Grizzlies at Lakers, 4/28, TBD, TBD
*Game 7: Lakers at Grizzlies, 4/30, TBD, TBD
No. 3 Sacramento Kings vs. No. 6 Golden State Warriors
Game 1: Warriors at Kings, 4/15, 8:30 p.m., ABC
Game 2: Warriors at Kings, 4/17, 10 p.m., TNT
Game 3: Kings at Warriors, 4/20, 10 p.m., TNT
Game 4: Kings at Warriors, 4/23, 3:30 p.m., ABC
*Game 5: Warriors at Kings, 4/26, TBD, TBD
*Game 6: Kings at Warriors, 4/28, TBD, TBD
*Game 7: Warriors at Kings, 4/30, TBD, TBD
No. 4 Phoenix Suns vs. No. 5 Los Angeles Clippers
Game 1: Clippers at Suns, 4/16, 8 p.m., TNT
Game 2: Clippers at Suns, 4/18, 10 p.m., TNT
Game 3: Suns at Clippers, 4/20, 10:30 p.m., NBA TV
Game 4: Suns at Clippers, 4/22, 3:30 p.m., TNT
*Game 5: Clippers at Suns, 4/25, TBD, TBD
*Game 6: Suns at Clippers, 4/27, TBD, TBD
*Game 7: Clippers at Suns, 4/29, TBD, TBD