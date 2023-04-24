NBA Rumors: De'Aaron Fox Fractured Finger, Doubtful for Game 5 Vs. Warriors

Report: Fox doubtful for Game 5 with fractured finger originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Kings look to regain their first-round NBA playoff series lead against the Warriors on Wednesday night, but they might have to do so without their All-Star point guard.

That's because De'Aaron Fox sustained a fractured index finger in his left shooting hand during Sunday's Game 4 loss at Chase Center, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Monday, citing sources.

The Kings All-Star guard is believed to have sustained the injury midway through the fourth quarter of Sunday’s Game 3 and played through it. Fox had 38 points, nine rebounds and five assists on Sunday. https://t.co/41yWneUTWo — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 24, 2023

Charania added that Fox is expected to be listed as doubtful to play in Game 5 at Golden 1 Center, although ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski later reported, citing sources, "there's still hope" the guard will try to go Wednesday.

If Fox does play, Wojnarowski reported, he'd need to wear a protective covering on his finger, which is fractured at "the very tip."

It's believed Fox sustained the injury during the fourth quarter, Charania added, and The Athletic's Anthony Slater pointed out the play in which it might have happened.

This appears to be the play that De'Aaron Fox fractured his left index finger in the middle of the fourth quarter yesterday. On a floater after the whistle. Looks like it clips Kevon Looney's hand. First time you see him clutch at it. pic.twitter.com/0Ip5YWbw8g — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) April 24, 2023

If that's when the injury occurred, Fox went on to play through it and scored seven points, including a clutch 3-pointer with 28.1 seconds left to pull the Kings within one point, and added two rebounds with a broken finger.

Fox played just under 40 minutes in Sacramento's one-point loss Sunday, finishing with a game-high 38 points on 14-of-31 shooting from the field and 4-of-11 shooting from behind the arc. He also added nine rebounds, five assists and one steal.

Fox leads the Kings in minutes (38.5), points (31.5), assists (7), steals (2.5), field goals made (11.5), field-goal attempts (25.8), 3-pointers made (3.3), 3-pointer attempts (9.5) and free throws attempted (7.5) per game in the playoffs. So, with the best-of-seven series tied at two wins apiece, his Game 5 status could be game- and series-changing.