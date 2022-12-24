NBA

NBA Rumors: Domantas Sabonis Suffered Right Hand Injury in Kings-Wizards

It's still unclear how much time, if any, Sabonis would miss

By Tristi Rodriguez

The Kings suffered two major losses Friday. 

After falling to the Washington Wizards 125-111 at Golden 1 Center, it was determined that star center Domantas Sabonis reportedly suffered a right-hand injury, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Saturday, citing sources. X-Rays after the game confirmed the injury. 

Sabonis will undergo further testing and evaluation on treatment options, per the report. 

It’s unclear if or how long Sacramento will be without their All-Star big man. The timeline for a return, per Woj, could depend on pain tolerance or the need to address a potentially more serious injury. 

Sabonis is averaging 17.9 points, a league-leading 12.4 rebounds and 6.7 assists through 31 games. He's played 10 consecutive games with a double-double. 

This story will be updated. 

