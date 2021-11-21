NBA Rumors: Klay Thompson Cleared for Full Warriors Practices

Report: Klay cleared to be part of all Warriors practices originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

One step closer.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The Athletic's Shams Charania and Anthony Slater reported Sunday, citing sources, that Klay Thompson has been cleared to participate in all portions of Warriors practices. Thompson has a week of 5-on-5 scrimmages under his belt and has passed all tests to this point as he recovers from a torn Achilles.

Golden State's star shooting guard, who has missed the last two seasons to leg injuries, is trending toward returning to the Warriors the week before Christmas. The Warriors already have said Thompson will make his return in a home game, leaving Dec. 20 against the Kings and Dec. 23 against the Memphis Grizzlies as two possible return dates if he does indeed complete his comeback at Chase Center.

Thompson missed all of last season after tearing his Achilles right before the NBA draft, and he missed the season before that after tearing his ACL in Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals. The last time Thompson appeared in a game, he scored 30 points in 32 minutes before exiting with his injury.

The Warriors enter Sunday an NBA-best 14-2 as they count down the days until Thompson's triumphant return.