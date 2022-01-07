NBA Rumors: Klay Thompson Expected to Make Warriors' Return Vs. Cavs on Sunday

Report: Klay expected to make Warriors' return Sunday originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

All signs point to Klay Thompson making his long-awaited return in the Warriors' game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday at Chase Center.

The Athletic's Shams Charania and Anthony Slater reported Friday, citing sources, that that Thompson is "expected to return" Sunday, playing in his first NBA game since June 13, 2019.

Charania and Slater reported that the final decision will come Saturday, echoing what coach Steve Kerr told reporters following the Warriors' loss to the New Orleans Pelicans.

Warriors All-Star Klay Thompson is expected to return Sunday vs. Cleveland at Chase Center, sources tell me and @anthonyVslater. Final clearance and announcement anticipated from Golden State and Thompson on Saturday.https://t.co/scEcXDRMVa — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 8, 2022

Kerr said the Warriors would practice Saturday and team doctor Rick Celebrini would make a decision on Thompson's status.

Thompson missed the entire 2019-20 season after tearing his left ACL in Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals, and as he was rehabbing from that injury, he tore his right Achilles in a pick-up basketball game in Southern California on Nov 18, 2020.

It now has been almost 31 months since Thompson's last game, and both the team and player wanted to make sure his first game back would be in front of the adoring home fans at Chase Center.

If Thompson in fact is cleared to play Sunday, the atmosphere inside the building in San Francisco will be emotional