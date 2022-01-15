Warriors

NBA Rumors: Steph Curry Out for Warriors' Game Vs. T-Wolves

By Alex Didion

Report: Steph out for Warriors' game vs. T-Wolves after fall originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Steph Curry will not play in the Warriors' game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday after hurting his hand during the Friday night win over the Chicago Bulls, The Athletic's Anthony Slater reported Saturday afternoon.

Curry said after Friday night's game that a serious injury has been ruled out, but Steph regardless will not play Sunday as he deals with soreness on that shooting hand.

Draymond Green also will not play Sunday, although Klay Thompson is expected to be back after sitting out Friday night's second leg of a back-to-back.

You can see the play in which Steph fell on his hand and clearly came up in some pain.

"Yeah, anything that involves the hand, especially the right one, you get a little concerned," Curry told reporters after the game. "But the feeling came back, strength came back. It hurts, but I'll be all right."

Curry's next chance to return will be Tuesday when the Warriors are back at Chase Center taking on the Detroit Pistons.

