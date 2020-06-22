NBA Rumors: Warriors' Mike Brown Interviewing for Knicks Coaching Job

The Warriors soon could be losing a valued member of their coaching staff.

The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Monday morning that the New York Knicks are interviewing Warriors associate head coach Mike Brown to be their head coaching job.

Brown, 50, has been on Steve Kerr's staff since the 2016-17 season. Before that, he was the Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Lakers' head coach. He led LeBron James and the Cavaliers to the 2007 NBA Finals and was named Coach of the Year after the Cavs won 66 games in 2008-09.

The Warriors went 12-0 in the 2017 playoffs when Brown had to step in as head coach due to Kerr's ailing back. They went on to beat Cleveland in the NBA Finals after five games that season under Kerr's coaching.

Over eight seasons as a head coach, Brown has a 305-187 regular-season record.

He very well could be on his way out to coach in the Big Apple. It should be noted, however, that Brown repeatedly has said throughout his Golden State tenure that he's happy with his role and only would accept a head coaching position again if it was the right fit.

