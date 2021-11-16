NBA

NBA Signs Deal to Play Preseason Games in Abu Dhabi

The NBA has not played outside of North America since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic

By AP

NBA logo
Sam Wasson/Getty Images

The NBA is bringing two preseason games to Abu Dhabi next season, marking the first time the league will play in the Arabian Gulf.

The games will be in October 2022. The exact dates and the teams involved have not been announced.

No preseason games have been played outside of North America since 2019 because of the pandemic, though the league has said for months it was targeting a return to overseas games in 2022.

“Abu Dhabi is a vibrant multicultural hub with a demonstrated track record of hosting world-class sporting events," said NBA deputy commissioner Mark Tatum, who was in Abu Dhabi to sign the league's multiyear agreement with tourism officials there.

___

This article tagged under:

NBAAbu Dhabi
