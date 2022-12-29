NBA Suspends 11 Players for Scuffle Between Orlando Magic, Detroit Pistons

NBA suspends 11 players for scuffle between Magic-Pistons originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The NBA issued suspensions to members of the Orlando Magic and Indiana Pacers on Thursday following an altercation between the two teams.

Pistons guard Killian Hayes received a three-game suspension without pay, Magic forward Moe Wagner was suspended for two games without pay, Hamidou Diallo received a one-game ban and eight members of the Magic who left the bench area during the scuffle each got a one-game suspension.

The Magic's Cole Anthony, R.J. Hampton, Gary Harris, Kevon Harris, Admiral Schofield, Franz Wagner, Mo Bamba and Wendell Carter Jr. were all suspended one game.

The incident began after Wagner and Hayes chased a loose ball along the sideline in the second quarter of Wednesday's game in Detroit. Wagner shoved Hayes into the Pistons' bench. Hayes retaliated by striking Wagner in the back of the head. As players were being separated, nearly all of the reserves for Orlando left the bench to join the skirmish.

Things getting heated in Detroit 😳 pic.twitter.com/y6kuUP7DCq — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 29, 2022

Their suspensions will be staggered over Orlando's next two games to ensure the Magic have the required minimum of eight players available.

Anthony, Bamba, Carter, Hampton and Gary Harris will serve their suspensions Friday against the Washington Wizards. Kevon Harris, Schofield and Franz Wagner will be suspended for Orlando’s following game Jan. 4 in Oklahoma City.

