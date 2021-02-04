NBA

NBA Tells Teams It Plans March 7 All-Star Game in Atlanta

Sacramento guard De’Aaron Fox said Wednesday night he thought the notion of an All-Star Game was “stupid” during a pandemic

By Tim Reynolds

CHICAGO, IL - FEBRUARY 16: LeBron James #2 looks for the pass while Kemba Walker #24 of Team Giannis plays defense during the 69th NBA All-Star Game on February 16, 2020 at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2020 NBAE
Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

The NBA told its teams on Thursday night that it expects to finalize plans in the coming week to have an All-Star Game in Atlanta.

The game and skills competitions will be held on March 7, the NBA told clubs in the memo, a copy of which was obtained by The Associated Press. It remains unclear when players would have to report to Atlanta and how testing will work there, or if fans will be part of the game.

The first-half schedule ends March 4, with the second half set to begin on March 11. The league said it expects to agree to terms with the National Basketball Players Association on testing protocols that will apply to all players during the break, how testing will work for the All-Star event, and when players will have to report back to their home markets to begin preparations for the second-half schedule.

Sports

Warriors 9 hours ago

NBA All-Star Voting: Steph Curry Leads All Guards in First Fan Returns

Oakland 9 hours ago

Kendra, Malika Andrews Living Dream as Sisters in Sports Journalism

ESPN first reported on the contents of the memo.

Daily testing, the NBA said, will continue during the break and the league expects that another condition will be that players won't be allowed to travel internationally. If a player leaves his home market during the midseason break, the NBA is expected to mandate that he stay in private accommodations.

All players will likely have to be back in home markets within two days of their teams resuming play, the NBA said.

Talks between the league and the NBPA have gone on for weeks about if and how to salvage the All-Star Game, which was originally scheduled to be played in Indianapolis this season — before the pandemic called off those plans. Among the ideas the league and the union are discussing: how the game can benefit both COVID-19 relief and historically Black colleges and universities.

Sacramento guard De’Aaron Fox said Wednesday night he thought the notion of an All-Star Game was “stupid” during a pandemic. Players have been told to wear masks on their benches, coaches must wear them at all times during games and the league and NBPA have installed strict protocols to try to get through the season safely.

“If I’m going to be brutally honest, I think it’s stupid,” Fox said. “If we have to wear masks and do all this for a regular game, then what’s the point of bringing an All-Star Game back? But obviously, money makes the world go ’round, so it is what it is.”

Fox was not among the top vote-getters in the first fan-balloting results released Thursday. Brooklyn’s Kevin Durant is the leading overall fan vote-getter so far with just over 2.3 million, the Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James has just under 2.3 million, and Golden State’s Stephen Curry has just over 2.1 million.

It would be Atlanta’s third time playing host to the game, the others coming in 1978 and 2003. Cleveland is the 2022 host, Salt Lake City will host in 2023 and Indianapolis will get the event in 2024.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

NBAcoronavirus pandemicAdam Silver
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Proud Digital Originals State Black History Month U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video NBCLX
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us