NBA Twitter Erupts After Andrew Wiggins Destroys Luka Doncic With Poster Dunk

Wiggins destroying Luka with poster dunk sets Twitter ablaze

Andrew Wiggins threw down the dunk of the 2022 NBA playoffs, and quite possibly the dunk of his life, in the Warriors' 109-100 win in Game 3 of the Western Conference finals on Sunday night at American Airlines Center.

And for a few minutes, it looked as if the dunk might not count after crew chief Marc Davis called Wiggins for an offensive foul on the poster dunk over Luka Dončić.

Luckily for Wiggins, the Warriors and NBA fans everywhere, coach Steve Kerr challenged the call on the floor and after a review, the ruling was overturned, counting Wiggins' dunk.

The dunk and the initial offensive foul caused NBA Twitter to explode.

ð¨ WIGGINS POSTER ALERT ð¨ pic.twitter.com/tjj7Q7PdPI — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 23, 2022

mark davis really tried to steal the shine on the dunk of the playoffs ð — Seth Curry (@sdotcurry) May 23, 2022

Oh my goodness ð¤¯ð¤¯ð — Baron Davis (@BaronDavis) May 23, 2022

Put that poster on the wall #Dubs

Say a prayer for the victim ð #bodied — Baron Davis (@BaronDavis) May 23, 2022

Ref fooling man. Just killed the whole mood wit the BS. SMH — Dorell Wright ð (@DWRIGHTWAY1) May 23, 2022

ðððð Mark Davis — Dorell Wright ð (@DWRIGHTWAY1) May 23, 2022

OMG WIGGS — Immanuel Jaylen Quickley (@IQ_GodSon) May 23, 2022

Andrew WUTTTT???? — Jamal Murray (@BeMore27) May 23, 2022

That was High School Wigsâ¼ï¸ — Darius Garland (@dariusgarland22) May 23, 2022

ð³ð³ð³â¦.. damn wiggs — Zach LaVine (@ZachLaVine) May 23, 2022

Offensive foul or notâ¦ Dunk of the year! — ð Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) May 23, 2022

Wiggs ð¤ðªð½ — Bradley Beal (@RealDealBeal23) May 23, 2022

Mark Davis thatâs the worst call of your career!!! Smh

Wow Wiggins ð¤¯ð¤¦ð½ââï¸ — Matt Barnes (@Matt_Barnes22) May 23, 2022

Thatâs the same thing Blake Griffin did to me!!! Thatâs a BUCKET and a NFT. Carry the hell onâ¦ — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) May 23, 2022

Wiggins finished with 27 points and 11 rebounds in the win, the first 20 and 10 playoff game in his career.

Wiggins was listed as questionable for Game 3 due to a left ankle soreness, but the ailment didn't bother him at all on the poster dunk over Dončić.