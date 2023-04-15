NBA

NBA Twitter, Kings Fans Go Wild After Sac's Playoff Win Over Warriors

Sacramento started its playoff journey with a crucial win

By Jarrod Castillo

NBA Twitter goes wild after Kings' Game 1 win vs. Warriors originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

After 17 years since their last NBA playoff appearance, the Kings made a splash in their postseason return, pulling out a thrilling 126-123 win over the Golden State Warriors on Saturday at Golden 1 Center.

A back-and-forth game throughout, Sacramento ultimately nabbed the win, thanks in part to De'Aaron Fox's (38 points) and Malik Monk's (32 points off the bench) herculean effort on the offensive end.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Naturally, Kings fans and NBA Twitter went ballistic watching the two Northern California rivals go all out in an entertaining contest. 

Sports

nba playoffs

Fox Leads Kings Past Warriors 126-123 in Playoff Return

Warriors

Warriors' Three Keys to Beating Kings in First Round NBA Playoff Series

Along with enjoying how the game went, some fans gave props to Fox and Monk's outings against the defending champions. 

As both squads begin to look ahead to the remainder of the series, Sacramento and Golden State certainly will have their fair share of memorable moments.

RELATED: Three reasons why Kings can beat Warriors in playoff series

Though for Fox, Monk, Kings fans, and the rest of NBA Twitter, Saturday night's contest surely will be one to remember. 

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

NBAGolden State WarriorsSacramento Kings
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us