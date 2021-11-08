Golden State Warriors

Andre Iguodala, NBA Twitter React to Steph Curry's 50-Point Eruption

By Ali Thanawalla

By Steph Curry's standards, he had been pretty quiet over the last four Warriors wins, scoring 20, 15, 19 and 20 points, respectively, in those games. But on Monday night at Chase Center, the reigning NBA scoring champ woke up and made a loud statement.

Curry dropped a mesmerizing 50 points to lead the Warriors to a thrilling 127-113 win over the Atlanta Hawks, running Golden State's record to an NBA-best 9-1.

The 50-point effort topped Curry's previous season high of 45 points against the LA Clippers in the second game of the season on Oct. 21.

Warriors teammate Andre Iguodala and Hall of Fame point guard Isiah Thomas were among those to react to Curry's 50-point eruption.

Warriors fans enjoyed the show as well.

With the 50-point effort, Curry raised his season-scoring average from 25.1 points to 27.6, and this just might have been the game to get him going.

Curry and the Warriors are back in action Wednesday night as they host the Minnesota Timberwolves in San Francisco. The T-Wolves have lost five straight, so Curry might have another chance to go off.

