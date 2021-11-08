Andre Iguodala, NBA Twitter React to Steph Curry's 50-Point Eruption

Iguodala, NBA Twitter react to Steph's 50-point eruption originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

By Steph Curry's standards, he had been pretty quiet over the last four Warriors wins, scoring 20, 15, 19 and 20 points, respectively, in those games. But on Monday night at Chase Center, the reigning NBA scoring champ woke up and made a loud statement.

Curry dropped a mesmerizing 50 points to lead the Warriors to a thrilling 127-113 win over the Atlanta Hawks, running Golden State's record to an NBA-best 9-1.

The 50-point effort topped Curry's previous season high of 45 points against the LA Clippers in the second game of the season on Oct. 21.

Warriors teammate Andre Iguodala and Hall of Fame point guard Isiah Thomas were among those to react to Curry's 50-point eruption.

#30 / #Thirty is really really really nice! (We call him 30 btw….) — andre (@andre) November 9, 2021

Better appreciate steph curry why he here!!!! 🐐 — Philly Cheese 🧀 (@dionwaiters3) November 9, 2021

Warriors fans enjoyed the show as well.

Greatest of all time https://t.co/PeWJHWHJrB — Chris Ng (@ckn__123) November 9, 2021

i told Steph to drop 50 last time haha and he did..my heart is full😍😍 double double for the 🐐🔥🔥🔥 @StephenCurry30 #DubNation https://t.co/iqQaD71jeF — yayzkie (@yayzkie1) November 9, 2021

How about a 10th career 50-point game for Steph. https://t.co/MOsOef7RFv — DC Cueva (@dc408dxtr) November 9, 2021

Curry said don’t ever compare me to Trey young ever again https://t.co/1Qj6BuLxzp — Godbody 👑 (@SonOfAMitch__) November 9, 2021

With the 50-point effort, Curry raised his season-scoring average from 25.1 points to 27.6, and this just might have been the game to get him going.

Curry and the Warriors are back in action Wednesday night as they host the Minnesota Timberwolves in San Francisco. The T-Wolves have lost five straight, so Curry might have another chance to go off.