NBA Twitter Reacts to Jordan Poole's Missed 3-Pointer in Warriors' Game 1 Loss

NBA Twitter perplexed by JP's missed 3 late in Dubs' loss originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea
Jordan Poole bounced back from a rough first-round NBA playoff series with a solid Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinale against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night.
But it was Poole's missed 3-pointer late in the Warriors' 117-112 loss to the Lakers that has everyone talking.
Poole had a chance to tie the game with about 10 seconds remaining, but couldn't sink a shot from beyond 30 feet. The Lakers corralled the rebound and iced the win with a pair of free throws.
For what it's worth, Warriors coach Steve Kerr told reporters after the game that he was OK with the look Poole got.
"I thought Jordan did a really good job," Kerr said. "I had the timeouts left but I saw them double-team Steph at half-court, so I knew someone was going to be wide open if we could just get the ball out and Steph did a great job. He got the ball out of the trap and Jordan was wide open. Pretty good look. That’s a shot he can hit. So, really happy with that possession. Jordan had hit six threes already. It was a great shot for us."
Even though Steph Curry was double-teamed on the possession, forcing him to give up the ball, NBA Twitter was perplexed by Poole's decision to take that shot despite his 21-point night while also finishing a team-high plus-seven.
Poole finished the game 7 of 15 from the field and 6 of 11 from beyond the 3-point line. If he makes his final attempt, the story is completely different. But he missed a deep shot with plenty of time on the clock and Curry and Klay Thompson on the court.
So despite his impressive stat line, Poole will face ridicule from NBA Twitter.