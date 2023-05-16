NBA Twitter Reacts to Spurs Winning Victor Wembanyama Sweepstakes

Twitter reacts to Spurs winning Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The San Antonio Spurs have hit the jackpot.

Again.

San Antonio was awarded the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft through Tuesday night's draft lottery in Chicago.

The Spurs entered the event tied with the Detroit Pistons and Houston Rockets for the best odds to land the top pick at 14%. Detroit came in at No. 5, followed by Houston at No. 4, the Portland Trail Blazers at No. 3 and the Charlotte Hornets at No. 2.

The results for the Top 4 picks in the 2023 #NBADraftLottery presented by State Farm:



1. Spurs

2. Hornets

3. Trail Blazers

4. Rockets pic.twitter.com/0iJPmiDrmF — NBA (@NBA) May 17, 2023

The Spurs have now emerged victorious in the draft lottery three times. They won in 1987 and selected David Robinson. They won again in 1997 and selected Tim Duncan. Now, they have the ability to select another potential all-time great big man in French phenom Victor Wembanyama, who is the most hyped prospect since LeBron James in 2003.

Here's how social media reacted to Gregg Popovich and Co. winning the Wemby sweepstakes:

The Spurs' mood after getting the No. 1 overall pick 🙌 pic.twitter.com/lT7g4PL5Zw — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) May 17, 2023

Spurs fans running to buy season tickets pic.twitter.com/z0BrpvePkw — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) May 17, 2023

Congrats San Antonio!!! Lol — Danny Green (@DGreen_14) May 17, 2023

Victor Wembanyama won the Draft Lottery. — Hardwood Paroxysm (@HPbasketball) May 17, 2023

THAT MAN YELLED LET'S GO TO AN ANGRY QUIET ROOM — Steve Jones Jr. (@stevejones20) May 17, 2023

Spurs first overall draft picks:



Robinson —

1x MVP

2x Champ

8x All-Defense

10x All-NBA

10x All-Star

Hall of Fame



Duncan —

2x MVP

5x Champ

15x All-Defense

15x All-NBA

15x All-Star

Hall of Fame



Wembanyama —

???? pic.twitter.com/A5uLYjbRhR — StatMuse (@statmuse) May 17, 2023

Gregg Popovich when the Spurs won the Victor Wembanyama lottery pic.twitter.com/VzQs1XTF3d — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) May 17, 2023

Pop is a witch. Duncan AND Wemby? Come on. Congrats to the Spurs fans! — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) May 17, 2023

pic.twitter.com/leO7UmfPNB — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) May 17, 2023

Omg San Antonio again!!!! — John Hollinger (@johnhollinger) May 17, 2023

Oh my god the Spurs. Of course. — Yaya Dubin (@JADubin5) May 17, 2023

Pop pulling up to the airport to pick up Wemby pic.twitter.com/lYoFXwFptc — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 17, 2023

Guess Pop should keep coaching — Jason Kirk 🦉 (@thejasonkirk) May 17, 2023

OMG FROM DAVID ROBINSON TO TIM DUNCAN TO VICTOR WEMBANYAMA — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) May 17, 2023

OH MY GOD — Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) May 17, 2023