NBA Twitter Reacts to Steph Curry's First Career Buzzer-Beater

Twitter explodes after Steph hits first career buzzer-beater

Steph Curry called game on Friday after his step-back jumper beat the buzzer and prevented the Warriors from facing back-to-back overtime scenarios.

Steph’s eighth game-winner and first career buzzer-beater led the Warriors to a 105-103 victory over the Houston Rockets at Chase Center.

That was Stephen Curry's first career game-winning buzzer-beater



With an almost identical situation as the day before, Steph took control and came in clutch when it mattered most.

And just like Chase Center, NBA Twitter went crazy.

On Thursday, the shorthanded Indiana Pacers stunned Golden State in a thrilling 121-117 overtime showdown.

But Steph said ‘no thanks' to a possible déjà vu situation, and decided it was time to go home.