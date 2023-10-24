5 sophomores primed to break out in 2023-24 NBA season

It's either a sophomore slump or a sophomore surge for some of the NBA's most intriguing talents.

The 2022-23 draft class promoted from rookies to sophomores, which will bring heightened expectations within their respective teams.

Some franchises are keeping its fingers crossed for its pick to boon and not bust while some would welcome such second-year explosions.

But which sophomores could be primed for a breakout year in 2023-24? Let's look at five:

F Keegan Murray, Sacramento Kings

Murray, the No. 4 overall pick from the 2022-23 draft class, played a quiet yet imperative role in the Kings ending their lengthy playoff drought. The Iowa product started in 78 of 80 appearances, averaging 12.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 29.8 minutes per game. His shooting split was a promising 45/41/77.

But Sacramento desperately needs Murray to develop further in 2023-24. The Kings did not make any significant upgrades to their roster after finishing as the No. 3 seed, then losing to the Golden State Warriors in the first round of the playoffs. Harrison Barnes and Kevin Huerter can be upgraded on if they find the right deal for an elite forward, but as a team not known for making splashes for stars, they'll hope Murray becomes one internally.

He'll need to add more aggression in his game and take command often. He averaged just one free throw a game last season, which needs to augment to around the three to five range that'll show a willingness to make plays off the dribble. It would also benefit De'Aaron Fox as he is their biggest downhill threat. Murray's development would take Sacramento to the next level.

C Mark Williams, Charlotte Hornets

The Hornets showed promise after making back-to-back play-in tournaments in recent years just to get blown out in both. They've never progressed since those defeats and only fell down the ladder. Charlotte will likely be near the bottom again this season as there's a lot of soul searching to do, but that will allow some youngsters to shine.

Other than LaMelo Ball, the Hornets can mainly rely upon Gordon Hayward and P.J. Washington. But both could also be prime trade candidates, so Charlotte needs to start creating an identity to build around Ball. Rookies Brandon Miller and Nick Smith Jr. could mesh there, but the Hornets' main weakness for years has been at the 5 spot. Enter Mark Williams, last year's No. 15 overall pick.

Per-36, Williams, a Duke product, averaged 16.8 points, 13.2 rebounds, 2.0 blocks and 1.2 steals on 63.7% shooting. He actually played 19.3 minutes last season, so there's good reason to believe he could hit those numbers soon. Measuring 7-foot-2 in shoes with a 7-foot-6 wingspan, the Hornets would have their center for the future should he develop properly.

F Nikola Jovic, Miami Heat

The Heat are known for developing relatively unknown youngsters who become pivotal parts to a playoff push. Tyler Herro emerged in his rookie year, Duncan Robinson and Kendrick Nunn broke through simultaneously before Gabe Vincent and Max Strus took the baton.

But the latter two moved to different teams over the offseason, and Miami didn't make splashes to replace their output. Instead, guys like Jamal Cain and 2020 first-rounder R.J. Hampton have impressed in preseason, along with last year's No. 27 overall pick Nikola Jovic.

Jovic, who came from Europe, has shown flashes in preseason that he could be a rotational option at the 3 and 4 spots. The 6-foot-10 forward can put the ball on the floor and attack downhill, and there's some intriguing post playmaking in him, too.

It's not a guarantee, of course, but Basketball Reference's projection of Jovic's per-36 numbers this season is 16.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists with a 45/30/88 shooting split. He's likely not playing that big of a role this year barring a massive upswing in development, but the Heat would take that production and run given his profile and room to grow at 20 years old.

G/F Max Christie, Los Angeles Lakers

Despite the luxury of stars that command the headlines in Hollywood, the Lakers have one of the most underrated scouting departments in the league. Non-lottery picks have been their specialty in recent years, with guys like Kyle Kuzma and Talen Horton-Tucker becoming pieces elsewhere and Austin Reaves shining as an undrafted steal.

The hope is Max Christie can become a rotational piece after being drafted No. 35 overall and also being their only pick in the draft. Measuring 6-foot-6 with a 6-foot-9 wingspan, the Michigan State product played minimal minutes last season but has caught the eye in preseason, mostly with his off-ball movements and shooting.

Los Angeles has a bevy of hybrid guards and wings on its roster, with rookie Jalen Hood-Schifino one to watch, but Christie becoming a 3-and-D piece would bode well alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

G Shaedon Sharpe, Portland Trail Blazers

Last year's No. 7 overall pick by Portland who carried a bit of mystery intrigue around him (due to a lack of college film but accompanied by Herculean hype), Sharpe played 80 games last season (15 starts) and recorded 9.9 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 22.2 minutes per game. His shooting split was 47/36/71.

The Trail Blazers have a good recent track record of guards becoming legitimate pieces -- Anfernee Simons the latest -- and the departure of Damian Lillard opens a hole for guys like Sharpe, and rookie Scoot Henderson, to take over.

Sharpe's elite athleticism is a good base to build off at the 2 spot. If he can get comfortable as a playmaking 2-guard who can shoot at an efficient clip off the bounce (think a more athletic Devin Booker), then the hype at Kentucky and high school -- despite never actually playing for the Wildcats -- would be well-merited.