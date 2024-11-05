Draymond Green, Jordan Poole trade taunts in Warriors-Wizards game

Draymond Green

By Ali Thanawalla

Draymond Green and Jordan Poole couldn't resist the chance to take shots at each other Monday night.

At the end of the first half of the Warriors' game against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena, Poole drained a 3-pointer and pointed at Green.

Moments later, after Steph Curry hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to end the first half, Green returned the favor by pointing at Poole, who had contested the shot.

Green and Poole have a well-documented history, with the Warriors forward infamously punching his then-teammate during a training camp practice before the 2022-23 NBA season.

Poole, Green and the Warriors played out that season before Golden State traded the former first-round draft pick to the Wizards during the 2023 offseason for veteran guard Chris Paul.

Green has expressed regret over how he handled the situation with Poole, but on Monday, in the heat of battle, the two were unable to forget about their history.

