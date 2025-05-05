The Warriors made it more complicated than it needed to be, but they are rocketing to the Western Conference semifinals.

No. 7-seeded Golden State completed the first-round NBA playoff series upset of the Houston Rockets on Sunday at Toyota Center, beating the No. 2 seed 103-89 in Game 7.

Golden State built a 3-1 series lead but coughed up Game 5 in Houston and Game 6 in San Francisco before stabilizing the ship to win Game 7.

Surprisingly, Buddy Hield led the way with 33 points, while Jimmy Butler chipped in 20 points to help the Warriors advance.

Steph Curry was cold for most of the game but got hot in the second half and finished with 22 points. Draymond Green also bounced back with 16 huge points.

Golden State will head to Minnesota to take on the No. 6-seeded Timberwolves in the second round, with Game 1 scheduled for Tuesday night at Target Center.

Here's the schedule for the Warriors-Timberwolves series:

Game 1: Tuesday, May 6 -- Warriors at Timberwolves -- 6:30 p.m. PT -- TNT

Game 2: Thursday, May 8 -- Warriors at Timberwolves -- 5:30 p.m. PT -- TNT

Game 3: Saturday, May 10 -- Timberwolves at Warriors -- 5:30 p.m. PT -- ABC

Game 4: Monday, May 12 -- Timberwolves at Warriors -- 7 p.m. PT -- ESPN

Game 5*: Wednesday, May 14 -- Warriors at Timberwolves -- Time TBD -- TNT

Game 6*: Sunday, May 18 -- Timberwolves at Warriors -- Time TBD -- TV TBD

Game 7*: Tuesday, May 20 -- Warriors at Timberwolves -- 5:30 p.m. PT -- ESPN

NBC Sports Bay Area will have Pregame coverage one hour before tip-off of each game, along with Postgame coverage immediately after the final buzzer.

The winner of the Warriors-Timberwolves series will face the winner of the Oklahoma City Thunder-Denver Nuggets second-round series.

The Warriors won three of their four regular-season meetings with the Timberwolves, including both games at Target Center in Minneapolis.

The contentious first-round series with the Rockets featured several dust-ups between the players, but the Warriors prevailed in the end.

The Warriors stole home-court advantage by winning Game 1 in Houston. But the Rockets bounced back in Game 2, aided by Butler leaving eight minutes into the contest due to a pelvic contusion sustained after being undercut by guard Amen Thompson.

When the series shifted to the Bay Area, the Warriors pulled out a thrilling Game 3 without Butler. When the six-time NBA All-Star returned in Game 4, he gutted through 40 minutes and sealed the win with clutch free throws and a huge rebound in the final seconds.

The Warriors failed to put the nail in the Rockets' coffin Wednesday in Houston and Friday in San Francisco, needing to travel back to the Lone Star State to take care of business.

The Warriors now are 5-0 in NBA playoff series against the Rockets.

Curry, Butler and Draymond Green believe they have enough to win the NBA championship this season, and they took another step toward achieving that goal by defusing the Rockets.

