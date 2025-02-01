Zaza shares plan to unite Bay Area through major sporting events

Former Warriors center Zaza Pachulia is a proud member of the Bay Area Host Committee (BAHC) and is excited for the world’s biggest sporting events to come to the region within the next two years.

In an exclusive NBC Sports Bay Area interview with his former Golden State teammate and fellow BAHC board member Festus Ezeli, Pachulia detailed his love for the Bay and his eagerness for his new home to host the 2025 NBA All-Star Game, Super Bowl LX and the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

“It’s an honor to be a part of this interesting, exciting team, journey, idea [and] the world-class events ahead of us here in the Bay Area,” Pachulia told Ezeli. “It is important because you don’t get these kinds of opportunities too often, and once you do, you better be prepared, you better be ready. It’s everyone’s responsibility, in my opinion.

“So many positive things come with hosting these events. Three global events literally in 18 months. … There’s going to be a lot of business, a lot of tourists coming [and] visiting. We’re expecting hundreds of thousands of people to visit the Bay Area. I think we can benefit from it [with] hospitality, and it’s going to be great for the economy … because the Bay Area has a lot to offer to people who have not been here or for people who have been here a while.”

Business will be booming. But with all the promising possibilities come serious responsibilities. And Pachulia, Ezeli and the entire Bay will have their hands full quickly.

NBA All-Star Weekend arrives Feb. 14-16 and events featuring basketball’s biggest names -- from superstars Steph Curry and LeBron James to various big-time media members -- will be nonstop between Chase Center in San Francisco and Oakland Arena.

However, fortunately for those invested, Pachulia -- who retired as a two-time champion with Golden State -- is familiar with the spotlight and is embracing it as one of the region’s representatives.

“One of the things that’s very close to us is the NBA All-Star Game, obviously one of the first sports events we’re going to host at Chase Center,” Pachulia told Ezeli. “We’re going to make sure we’re all ready on our own and share our own stories and share, ‘Why is this important?’ for us to host it in the best way possible and to be one of the best -- if not the best -- hosts in the world.”

As mentioned, hosting the world's best hoopers isn’t all that's on the Bay’s itinerary.

In February 2026, the NFL will turn to the 49ers’ home Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara for Super Bowl Sunday, and later that year, then soccer also will pay a visit to the South Bay for six World Cup matches.

Pachulia is confident the world will like what it sees from its various Northern California visits. From views to food and all the sports in between, the retired 16-year NBA veteran can’t wait for all eyes to be on the Bay.

“Lot of amazing events. It’s beautiful, right? It starts with the beauty in San Francisco,” Pachulia told Ezeli. “It has the charm, authenticity, amazing food. I always said, even before I moved here and started playing for the Warriors, ‘When you come to San Francisco, this is not the same as any other city.’

“It has its own identity, and always appreciate that. … Obviously, its people, its culture, and I fell in love with this place and it continues. And now I can say this is home. There is a reason why I decided to become a resident, a local here.”

Pachulia raised a good point. He had stints in several renowned cities -- with the Orlando Magic, Milwaukee Bucks, Atlanta Hawks, Dallas Mavericks and Detroit Pistons -- and hails from the country of Georgia.

Yet, Pachulia calls the Bay home.

“It’s not how you start, it’s how you finish,” Pachulia told Ezeli about his decision to call San Francisco home. “You know, the appreciation [and] love I got from the fanbase, from Dub Nation, it’s priceless. We all share the love everywhere we go. … You can’t buy that. You can’t buy that love, it’s so authentic. It just makes me feel grateful, humbled, honored, and that’s the place you want to raise your family, right? So, that’s why we decided to stay here.”

The Bay treated Pachulia and his family well when he was a player, and the relationship remains strong today. Now, he’s excited to return the favor as a marketer.

NBA All-Star Weekend, Super Bowl LX and the World Cup make quite the trio of events. And Pachulia, on behalf of the BAHC, is ready for the moment(s).

“So many amazing companies … minds … championships … food. And everything is so close -- Las Vegas, LA, Phoenix, you name it, Tahoe. This is a great place to live, [and it’s] very diverse,” Pachulia told Ezeli. “This is a place where people like getting connected from all over the world.”

