Wiggins ruled out for Warriors-Rockets NBA Cup quarterfinal game

Andrew Wiggins won't play in the Warriors' NBA Cup quarterfinal game against the Houston Rockets on Wednesday night at Toyota Center.

The Warriors wing was listed as questionable all day and warmed up before the game, but was ruled out roughly an hour before tip-off due to a right ankle impingement.

Wiggins has been dealing with a right ankle injury for several games but played through the injury until he rolled his ankle against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night.

The 29-year-old missed the second game of the Warriors' back-to-back against the Timberwolves on Sunday.

The Warriors will miss Wiggins' two-way ability when they take on the up-and-coming Rockets.

Wiggins is averaging 17.2 points and 4.4 rebounds in 20 games this season.

