Warriors Injury Update

Wiggins ruled out for Warriors-Rockets NBA Cup quarterfinal game

By Ali Thanawalla

NBC Universal, Inc.

Andrew Wiggins won't play in the Warriors' NBA Cup quarterfinal game against the Houston Rockets on Wednesday night at Toyota Center.

The Warriors wing was listed as questionable all day and warmed up before the game, but was ruled out roughly an hour before tip-off due to a right ankle impingement.

>Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Andrew Wiggins is OUT tonight after going through pregame warmups

— Dalton Johnson (@daltonjohnson.bsky.social) December 11, 2024 at 5:31 PM

@daltonjohnson.bsky.social explains why Andrew Wiggins is OUT for tonight's NBA Cup quarterfinal against the Rockets 🤕

[image or embed]

— Warriors on NBC Sports Bay Area (@nbcswarriors.bsky.social) December 11, 2024 at 5:50 PM

Wiggins has been dealing with a right ankle injury for several games but played through the injury until he rolled his ankle against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night.

The 29-year-old missed the second game of the Warriors' back-to-back against the Timberwolves on Sunday.

The Warriors will miss Wiggins' two-way ability when they take on the up-and-coming Rockets.

Golden State Warriors

NBA Cup 10 hours ago

Why competing in, winning NBA Cup should matter to Warriors

Andrew Wiggins 23 hours ago

Why Wiggins is key to Warriors' continued ownage of Rockets

Wiggins is averaging 17.2 points and 4.4 rebounds in 20 games this season.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. >Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Warriors Injury UpdateAndrew WigginsNBA Cup
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters Decision 2024 California Live Entertainment Video Traffic
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us