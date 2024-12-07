Andrew Wiggins

Wiggins rolls right ankle, ruled out of Warriors-Timberwolves game

By Ali Thanawalla

Andrew Wiggins' right ankle already was tender and events on Friday night didn't help.

The Warriors forward rolled his right ankle 35 seconds into the third quarter of the Warriors' game against the Minnesota Timberwolves and was ruled out for the rest of the contest.

>Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Wiggins was questionable to play in Friday's game at Chase Center due to a right ankle impingement, but he was able to start and he played 17:31 in the first half.

Wiggins' latest ailment happened when he drove into the lane against the Timberwolves. As he split Rudy Gobert and Anthony Edwards, his right ankle rolled.

Wiggins was in noticeable discomfort and played a few more possessions before Warriors coach Steve Kerr called a timeout to get the former All-Star out of the game.

The 29-year-old finished the game with 11 points on 3-of-8 shooting from the field and 1 of 3 from 3-point range.

Golden State Warriors

Warriors Observations Dec 5

What we learned as Kuminga's career-high 33 fuels Warriors' win

Jonathan Kuminga Dec 5

Kuminga emerges as Warriors closer option after career night in win

The Warriors also announced that guard Moses Moody exited the game with a left knee soreness and wouldn't return.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. >Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Andrew Wiggins
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters Decision 2024 California Live Entertainment Video Traffic
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us