Melton out for Warriors-Pelicans back-to-back; Wiggs questionable

The Warriors won't be at full strength when they host the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Golden State announced Monday that in addition to Steph Curry missing both games due to a left peroneal strain, forward De'Anthony Melton has been ruled out for the back-to-back with a lower back strain.

Wing Andrew Wiggins also is dealing with a lower back strain and is questionable for Tuesday's game at Chase Center.

Curry and Melton will be re-evaluated Friday, ahead of the Warriors' game against the Houston Rockets on Saturday at Toyota Center.

Melton sustained the injury with 4:25 remaining in the fourth quarter of the Warriors' 112-104 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday and didn't return to the game. He underwent an MRI afterward, which revealed no structural damage.

Melton is averaging 6.3 points and 2.7 assists in 16.7 minutes off the bench through three games this season.

Wiggins leads the Warriors in scoring at 19.7 points per game as he adjusts to starting at shooting guard alongside Curry, Jonathan Kuminga, Draymond Green and Trayce Jackson-Davis.

If Wiggins is unable to play Wednesday, the Warriors will rely on Kuminga and Buddy Hield to pick up the scoring load.

