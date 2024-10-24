Why Wiggins considers Warriors ‘deepest' NBA team after opening win

The Warriors didn't have the splashy NBA free agency many fans hoped for, but general manager Mike Dunleavy did make several under-the-radar additions.

Following Golden State's season-opening win Wednesday night over the Portland Trail Blazers, that quiet offseason looks much more promising. Coach Steve Kerr debuted a 12-man rotation in the Warriors' dominant 139-104 road victory.

After the game, wing Andrew Wiggins expressed high confidence in the Warriors' bench, even offering a bold claim on the team's depth.

"I think we got the deepest team in the league," Wiggins told reporters. "I think it's going to work out great for us."

One of those offseason additions, guard Buddy Hield, starred in his Golden State debut off the bench with a team-high 22 points on 5-for-7 shooting from three. Wing Moses Moody added 15 more as the Warriors' bench combined for 70 points on the night.

That depth particularly benefits the Warriors' up-tempo style of play; they held a 31-5 advantage on fastbreak points over the Blazers.

"Our point of emphasis is to run," Wiggins added. "When you play fast, guys are going to get tired. I feel like when the bench comes in, they're not going to miss a beat."

Golden State has several young players who can maintain that pace, but that depth puts less pressure on its aging leaders as well. After blowing several big leads last season, a deeper Warriors squad could provide more respite for Steph Curry and Draymond Green.

Curry -- who finished just a rebound shy of a triple-double in just three quarters -- led the team with just 25 minutes, as the entire rotation played at least 14 minutes. The fewer minutes played by the 36-year-old Curry, the better for Golden State, both for this season and beyond.

Of course, it only has been one game. But if Wiggins' statement proves correct, the Warriors will be in a much better position than previously thought.

