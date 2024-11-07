Andrew Wiggins

GP2 teases Wiggins for missing layup in Warriors' win over Celtics

By Ali Thanawalla

NBC Universal, Inc.

Andrew Wiggins played a big role in the Warriors' thrilling road win over the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night, but Gary Payton II won't let his teammate forget about a first-quarter blunder.

Early in the Warriors' eventual 118-112 win at TD Garden, Wiggins missed a wide-open layup after Payton helped force a turnover.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Payton joined NBC Sports Bay Area's "Warriors Postgame Live" after the win and was asked about Wiggins' missed bunny.

"Please do not let me start with Wiggs and these layups," Payton told Bonta Hill, Chris Mullin and Festus Ezeli. "He is 6-foot-8, 6-foot-9. I tell him just to dunk it, dunk it Wiggs, hashtag dunk it Wiggs, hashtag dunk it Wiggs."

Wiggins finished with 16 points on 6-of-14 shooting from the field to go along with two rebounds and was a plus-8 in 31 minutes.

"Wiggs came in clutch," Payton said. "He cleaned it up. He made big plays and big stops down the stretch. So Wiggs going to be Wiggs but it's game eight. So hopefully he starts dunking in game nine."

Golden State Warriors

Warriors Analysis Nov 5

Why Warriors' next three games are precisely what they need

Steph Curry Nov 4

Steph, Warriors ‘vibing' after beating Wizards to move to 6-1

The Warriors improved to 5-0 on the road and 7-1 overall this season, with marquee games against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday and Oklahoma City on Sunday to finish the road trip.

Wiggins likely will take some more grief from his teammates for the missed layup, but he can put an end to all the chatter by throwing down a few dunks against the Cavs.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast

This article tagged under:

Andrew WigginsBoston CelticsGary Payton II
Decision 2024 Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us