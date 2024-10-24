Wiggins' encouraging opening-night effort fueled by Kerr's belief

The Andrew Wiggins of old was on full display in the Warriors' season-opening win Wednesday night in Portland.

Wiggins, starting at shooting guard next to Steph Curry, finished with 20 points on 8-of-15 shooting from the field in the Warriors' historic 139-104 win over the Trail Blazers at Moda Center.

The 29-year-old credited coach Steve Kerr after the win while talking to Bonta Hill, Chris Mullin and Festus Ezeli on NBC Sports Bay Area's "Warriors Postgame Live."

"When your head coach believes in you and gives you that confidence to let it fly, go out there and play pressure-free, it feels good," Wiggins said. "It feels good. And I've been working on it a lot this summer, just trying to get back to what I know I can do."

Wiggins discusses his confidence from 3-point range after hitting four treys tonight 👌 pic.twitter.com/c3XD10mxsk — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) October 24, 2024

Wiggins struggled through the 2023-24 season, averaging a career-low 13.2 points per game in 71 contests.

But with Klay Thompson no longer on the roster, Wiggins is going to be counted on to pick up the slack as the Warriors look to return to the NBA playoffs.

"Wiggs was great," Kerr told reporters after the game. "And this is kind of what we're expecting this year, honestly. Peace of mind. Great shape. In the prime of his career. I think Wiggs is poised to have a great season."

Wiggins, who missed time during training camp and didn't play in the first few preseason games, was 4 of 7 from 3-point range in the win, and that number of attempts is right where Kerr wants him.

"I think I said six or seven threes a couple weeks ago," Kerr said. "He shot seven of them tonight. But he attacked the rim. Had some layups in transition. That's what we love about Wiggs, is his ability to score in different spots on the floor."

Kerr comments on Wiggs' versatility as a scorer pic.twitter.com/PvcB6zpch9 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) October 24, 2024

The Warriors weren't sure which version of Wiggins they would get to begin the season, but in the 2024-25 season opener, they got the one they need.

