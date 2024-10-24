Andrew Wiggins

Wiggins' encouraging opening-night effort fueled by Kerr's belief

By Ali Thanawalla

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Andrew Wiggins of old was on full display in the Warriors' season-opening win Wednesday night in Portland.

Wiggins, starting at shooting guard next to Steph Curry, finished with 20 points on 8-of-15 shooting from the field in the Warriors' historic 139-104 win over the Trail Blazers at Moda Center.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

The 29-year-old credited coach Steve Kerr after the win while talking to Bonta Hill, Chris Mullin and Festus Ezeli on NBC Sports Bay Area's "Warriors Postgame Live."

"When your head coach believes in you and gives you that confidence to let it fly, go out there and play pressure-free, it feels good," Wiggins said. "It feels good. And I've been working on it a lot this summer, just trying to get back to what I know I can do."

Wiggins struggled through the 2023-24 season, averaging a career-low 13.2 points per game in 71 contests.

But with Klay Thompson no longer on the roster, Wiggins is going to be counted on to pick up the slack as the Warriors look to return to the NBA playoffs.

Golden State Warriors

Andrew Wiggins 17 hours ago

Wiggins ready to pour himself into Warriors for season of redemption

Draymond Green 15 hours ago

Why re-engaged Draymond swings Warriors' pendulum of success

"Wiggs was great," Kerr told reporters after the game. "And this is kind of what we're expecting this year, honestly. Peace of mind. Great shape. In the prime of his career. I think Wiggs is poised to have a great season."

Wiggins, who missed time during training camp and didn't play in the first few preseason games, was 4 of 7 from 3-point range in the win, and that number of attempts is right where Kerr wants him.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

"I think I said six or seven threes a couple weeks ago," Kerr said. "He shot seven of them tonight. But he attacked the rim. Had some layups in transition. That's what we love about Wiggs, is his ability to score in different spots on the floor."

The Warriors weren't sure which version of Wiggins they would get to begin the season, but in the 2024-25 season opener, they got the one they need.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast

This article tagged under:

Andrew WigginsSteve Kerr
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community Clear The Shelters
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us