Edwards returns after injury scare in Warriors-Timberwolves Game 2

The Warriors' Western Conference semifinal series with the Minnesota Timberwolves took another wild turn late in the second quarter of Game 2.

And for a moment, it appeared as if the Timberwolves were going to experience a major blow.

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

With less than five minutes remaining in the second quarter on Thursday at Target Center, star Anthony Edwards went to the locker room after apparently suffering a left ankle injury. The 23-year-old was in pain, holding his ankle before leaving the court.

Really bad scene in Minnesota: Anthony Edwards is in a ton of pain and can barely move leaving the court pic.twitter.com/tlL6FubI8p — Dalton Johnson (@DaltonJ_Johnson) May 9, 2025

During the halftime break, Edwards, who initially was listed as questionable to return, ran drills in preparation to return to action.

Before the injury, Edwards was struggling from the floor, having made just 2 of 7 field-goal attempts for seven points.

The Warriors, without star guard Steph Curry due to a Grade 1 hamstring strain, are looking to take a surprising 2-0 lead on the Timberwolves.

With Edwards back on the floor, the odds certainly don’t favor Golden State, however.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast