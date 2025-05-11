How Kuminga's dunk motivated Ant's second-half revival in Game 3

What does it take to motivate Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards at a decisive juncture in Game 3 of the Western Conference semifinals?
How about Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga throwing down a dunk over Edwards?
Following the Timberwolves’ 102-97 victory over the Warriors on Saturday night at Chase Center, Edwards credited Kuminga’s high-flying skills for fueling his second-half turnaround.
"Poster dunk by me? Nah, I feel like when Kuminga dunked on me,” Edwards told reporters after taking a 2-1 series lead. “It got me going more so than anything.”
Edwards, who contributed just eight points in the first half, finished with a game-high 36 points, helping Minnesota regain control of the series against a Steph Curry-less Golden State.
Kuminga, on the opposite end, erupted for 30 points off the bench for the Warriors. The 22-year-old’s valiant effort was ultimately wasted, with Golden State unable to capitalize as Curry watched on from the bench after being ruled out with a hamstring injury.
Late in the third quarter, Edwards, known in part for his explosive dunks, drove past Kuminga before elevating to the rim over Warriors big man Kevon Looney.
That wasn’t the source of motivation for the two-time NBA All-Star, however. Instead, the motivation came after getting humbled to the point where Edwards had to double down on his skills and mentality.
And that isn’t necessarily a bad thing, especially if it leads to a crucial playoff victory.
“Just trust the work, man,” Edwards added. “I feel like one thing I never lack in confidence. If I got that, I’ll be alright.”