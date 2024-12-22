Edwards sounds off on ‘terrible' refs after loss to Warriors

Anthony Edwards made his feelings about the officiating in the Minnesota Timberwolves' 113-103 loss to the Warriors on Saturday at Target Center abundantly clear.

The superstar guard, in speaking to reporters in the Timberwolves' locker room after the game, sounded off on referees Sean Wright and Sean Corbin.

Anthony Edwards talked about the officiating for the entirety of his postgame media. Here's a piece of what he said. pic.twitter.com/Nehp43N3ex — Dane Moore (@DaneMooreNBA) December 22, 2024

"They're f--king terrible. All of them," Edwards said. "Besides the woman. But the other two dudes, terrible. Excuses the reason they call a foul, a reason they don't call a foul. They don't want to talk back to my coach, they don't want to talk back to me. I said one thing to the ref, and he gave me a tech. Motherf--ker told one of my teammates if I had said 'y'all calling a bad foul' he would have given me a tech.

"They're just sensitive and they're terrible. They never give us the [benefit of the doubt], they penalize me and [Julius Randle] for being stronger every night, don't get no calls. That's how I feel about the officials. Every game that we play."

Edwards committed four personal fouls and shot four free-throw attempts, while Randle committed just one personal foul but got to the line nine times. Minnesota as a team shot more free throws (25) than Golden State (23) did, while the refs called more personal fouls on the Warriors (23) than the Timberwolves (18).

Despite the officials calling more fouls in favor of the Timberwolves, Edwards believes the whistles on Saturday night were a symptom of a larger issue he and Minnesota has dealt with this season.

"Hell yeah, it's been consistent all year, but tonight was bad," Edwards added. "They was giving ticky-tack fouls and we weren't getting nothing. That's just how I feel about the officials. The two dudes, not the woman."

"I get penalized for being stronger than my opponent. So they give them the benefit of the doubt. They bump me the same they bump everybody else, and I never get the calls. I don't know what's got to go down, but something's gotta happen, because that s--t is terrible."

Edwards previously was fined $40,000 for publicly criticizing the officials in January of last season, and after his comments on Saturday, could face a steeper penalty this time around as a repeat offense.

The Warriors, meanwhile, enjoyed a happy flight back to the Bay Area.

