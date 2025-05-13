SAN FRANCISCO – Despite the definitive change of momentum in the series when Warriors star Stephen Curry limped off the court with a hamstring injury in Game 1, Minnesota Timberwolves all-world guard Anthony Edwards wishes the two-time NBA scoring champ were healthy and able to play.

The two were teammates on the USA’s gold-medal winning team in the 2024 Paris Olympics, where Edwards’ appreciation of Curry grew to a higher level than it was before.

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

“Trust me, I wish he could be out there to play against him, no matter how it goes,” Edwards said. “Just from working out with him in the summer. He’s the greatest, greatest shooter of all time.”

While Edwards was racing up and down the court on his way to 30 points in the Timberwolves’ 117-110 victory, Curry once again sat on the Warriors' bench watching it go down.

At one point, the two men got into a playful exchange after Edwards sank one of the six 3-pointers.

“He was like, ‘You weren’t going to make that. You were too open,’ ” Edwards said. “And I was like, ‘I ain’t never going to stop. Never stop shooting. I learned that from you this summer.’ ”

"I learned that from you this summer."



Anthony Edwards recalls what he told Steph on the sideline of Game 4 tonight after spending last summer at the 2024 Olympics in Paris 🐜👨‍🍳 pic.twitter.com/gXv8Y1Se1t — NBA (@NBA) May 13, 2025

Edwards never stopped shooting against the Warriors in Game 4, knocking down 11 of 21 shots, including 6 of 11 behind the arc. He added five assists and four rebounds, helping the Wolves move one step closer to sending the Warriors packing into the offseason.

One of the game's biggest moments happened just before halftime when Edwards pulled up for a 30-foot jumper that cut Golden State’s lead to 60-58 at the half.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news with the Housing Deconstructed newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Players from both sides felt Edwards’ shot was a clear momentum-changer.

“He is one of one,” Draymond Green said. “With the increased volume (of shots), the ability that he’s worked his tail off for, to be able to shoot the ball like that makes him a tough cover for sure. But we’ve also got to do a better job.”

The Warriors put on a decent show in the first half and took their small lead into the locker room.

It took Edwards and the Wolves about 6 minutes to flip the script and turn the game into a blowout.

Edwards shot 6 of 8 in the third and made three 3s, turning a two-point deficit into a 20-point advantage heading into the fourth.

Minnesota’s three-time NBA All-Star guard has earned the nickname ‘Legend Killer’ after the Wolves eliminated the Phoenix Suns’ Kevin Durant and Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic in the playoffs last season. He added to that resume in the 2025 playoffs when he and his teammates knocked LeBron James, Luka Doncic and the Lakers out of the postseason.

Edwards would love to add Curry’s name to that list, but it looks like that might not happen. Curry has missed the last three games and won’t even be re-evaluated until Wednesday, the day of Game 5. The series very well could end that night in Minneapolis.

"I would definitely love to compete against him but he got hurt unfortunately,” Edwards said. “I hope he gets better.”

“Coach (Chris Finch) came in and said we were playing like we already won the series pretty much,” Edwards explained when asked what changed. “I didn’t like how we were playing overall and I didn’t like how I was playing individually. I knew I had to pick it up.”

When it happened, the crowd at Chase Center, which had been boisterous all evening, began to simmer down and murmur to themselves.

Even Edwards’ teammates got caught up in what Edwards was doing.

“As a basketball fan, it’s fun, and then as a competitor, it’s fun because he’s on your team,” said Nickell Alexander-Walker, who scored 13 points. “He’s providing a spark, he’s playing with energy, he’s making tough shots on the road.

“You can hear the pain from the crowd when he’s making shots like that. He gets on a heater and he starts to do his thing, being the showman that he is. It’s definitely fun to be a part of, to watch, to have those stories later in the year.”

Sitting at the podium after the game, Edwards was asked what it was like to hear moans and groans from opposing fans.

“Satisfaction,” he said. “Just the best satisfaction ever.”

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast