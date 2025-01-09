LaMonte Wade Jr

Giants agree to contracts with three players to avoid arbitration

By Taylor Wirth

The Giants were wheeling and dealing Thursday.

With their own players.

San Francisco agreed to 2025 contracts with first baseman LaMonte Wade Jr. and relief pitchers Tyler Rogers and Camilo Doval to avoid arbitration after agreeing to a deal with outfielder Mike Yastrzemski in November, the team announced.

The San Francisco Chronicle's Susan Slusser reported the contracts for Wade and Doval are for $5 million and $4.5 million, respectively, while Fansided's Jeff Young first reported, citing a source, that Rogers' contract is for $5.25 million.

Wade and Rogers will be unrestricted free agents after the 2025 MLB season, while Doval still has two more years of arbitration eligibility before he is set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2028.

After losing a likely uncomfortable arbitration case to former infielder J.D. Davis last offseason, San Francisco will head into spring training with all contracts settled.

