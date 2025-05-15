Steph Curry

Bay Area company sees sales boost after Steph Curry's hat goes viral

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Business is booming for a Bay Area hat company after Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry was spotted wearing one over the weekend.

Curry showed up to Game 3 of the Western Conference Semifinals matchup between the Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves at Chase Center on Saturday wearing the hat, which featured the words "Bay Area" upside down.

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The hat is made by a company called LACES and it was sold out within minutes of appearing on TV.

NBC Bay Area’s Raj Mathai spoke with LACES CEO Jeff Chu on the viral moment.

You can watch the full interview in the video above.

Steph Curry 9 hours ago

Steph, Draymond send Tatum inspiring message after Achilles surgery

Steph Curry 13 hours ago

Warriors provide encouraging update on Steph's injury before Game 5

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news with the Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This article tagged under:

Steph CurrySan Francisco
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports Bay Area Sports Calendar WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us