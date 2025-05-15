Bay Area company sees sales boost after Steph Curry's hat goes viral

Business is booming for a Bay Area hat company after Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry was spotted wearing one over the weekend.

Curry showed up to Game 3 of the Western Conference Semifinals matchup between the Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves at Chase Center on Saturday wearing the hat, which featured the words "Bay Area" upside down.

The hat is made by a company called LACES and it was sold out within minutes of appearing on TV.

NBC Bay Area’s Raj Mathai spoke with LACES CEO Jeff Chu on the viral moment.

