Bob Myers' Warriors Exit Sparks Reaction From Andre Iguodala, NBA Twitter

Andre Iguodala was the first big-name free agent Bob Myers signed as the Warriors' general manager and president of basketball operations in 2013.

He also was the first Warriors player to offer congratulations to Myers when the executive told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Tuesday that he plans to step down from his role with Golden State once his contract expires in June.

To more life Robert 🥂, appreciate you! — andre (@andre) May 30, 2023

Iguodala signed a four-year, $48 million contract with the Warriors in the summer of 2013. The team went on to make the playoffs for the next six seasons and win three championships with Iguodala guiding the core of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.

After Iguodala departed in 2019 for two campaigns with the Miami Heat, it was Myers once again bringing the veteran forward back to the Bay for the 2021-22 and 2022-23 NBA seasons. Those two celebrated their fourth title together last summer after the Warriors defeated the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of the 2022 NBA Finals.

Shortly after the news broke Tuesday, NBA Twitter joined Iguodala in paying its respects to the man who constructed the dynasty in the Bay:

A legendary run for Bob Myers 🐐 pic.twitter.com/hRcBTULmeA — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 30, 2023

“Superteam this, superteam that. … Give credit where credit is due."@Money23Green gave Bob Myers his flowers at the Warriors championship parade in 2017 🗣️



(via @KTVU) pic.twitter.com/renrHxFuDj — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) May 30, 2023

One of my favorite photos in my phone…The next morning, Bob Myers called Shasky and I to recap the night on @MorningRoast957. Raymond Ridder had no idea he was going to. Myers just wanted to shoot the ish. That’s just who he is as a person. He’s as genuine as they come. 🫡 pic.twitter.com/G9xMKGoMdL — Bonta Hill (@BontaHill) May 30, 2023

My favorite Bob Myers story is from 2017-2018 when the Warriors swept the Cavs to win back-to-back championships. Everyone is streaming off the court into the tunnel to go back to the locker room. I’m there plucking off interviews. Myers stops. I ask…(con’t) — Kerith Burke (@KerithBurke) May 30, 2023

He wished he could share the moment with them. That crystalized for me who Myers was was. Emotional, family man, in tune with the bigger picture. If he wants a break or wants something different, may he go in peace and happiness. Wishing Myers the best for the future. — Kerith Burke (@KerithBurke) May 30, 2023

Dear Bob,



You are a Legend and we will never forget what you built.



Thank you.



Warriors Fans pic.twitter.com/P0b7ZiW9Kh — Warriors Huddle (@WarriorsHuddle) May 30, 2023

Architecting a Dynasty and 4 Titles for your hometown town Team.



Bob a Legend. pic.twitter.com/5xFpzmKMUQ — warriorsworld (@warriorsworld) May 30, 2023

Bob Myers leaving the Warriorspic.twitter.com/nMfA96xLLI — BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) May 30, 2023

Bob Myers' time in Golden State:



2012: Drafted Draymond

2014: Hired Steve Kerr as HC

2014-15: First 🏆

2015-16: 73-9 record, made Finals

2016: Signed KD

2016-17: Second 🏆

2017-18: Third 🏆

2018-19: Made Finals

2021-22: Fourth 🏆 pic.twitter.com/xbRl3HSO46 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 30, 2023

Thanks, @bobmyers I will sincerely miss tweeting at you. It I have any questions about Japan I know who I’m reaching out to. #endofanera — r/Warriors 🏆 (@GSWReddit) May 30, 2023

Myers will go down in history as one of the pioneers who changed the Warriors franchise forever.

